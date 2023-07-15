ABC-7 First Alert: Temps in the triples with chance of thunderstorms

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- We continue our ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. We near 30 consecutive triple digit temperatures this year. Rain chances will be added to the mix.

Saturday we will see a high of 107. The outlook over the next seven days suggest temperatures will remain in the triple digits for at least the next week.

Today we do have about a 40% chance of rain. We could see scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. The strongest storms could produce some with gusty winds, with heavier rain, and the possibility of hail.

Drier air looks to move into the area for your Sunday.