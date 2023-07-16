ABC-7 First Alert: Another hot day as area moisture begins to dry up

EL PASO. Texas (KVIA) -- Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for the heat with no end insight to current heat wave. Moisture in the area begins to dry up dropping our rain chances.

There will be no real change to the heat we're experiencing. Daily highs are around10-13 degrees warmer than normal. With a heat advisory still in affect El Paso can expect a high around 105.

The triple digits we are experiencing are apart of the longest ongoing stretch of consecutive 100+ degree days recorded in history. With the streak expected to last at least through the end of the upcoming week.

Much of the moisture in the area will continue to move west, dropping rai chance to about 10%.