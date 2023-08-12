ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Mild week ahead with rain chances for Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone. My goodness- does it feel great outside or what!? Our temperatures have been a lot more mild yesterday and today and will be for the next several days as well. That means we'll enjoy mid to upper 90s for many days this week, which is just a few degrees above normal this time of year. Eventually, we will return to the 100s, but not until the end of the week.

Ok...let's talk about rain! Tomorrow, all the moisture in our area will give us a chance of rain both in the morning and at night. In the morning hours we could see some sprinkles across the area, but tomorrow night, we can expect about a 40% chance that you will see rain at your place. Now, I want to emphasize that 40% means not everyone will be seeing rain- that's for sure. But, it is a better chance than what we've been seeing already.

Impacts will be localized flooding, gusty winds, lightning and brief spurts of heavy rain. Of course, just be weather aware for tomorrow, and cross your fingers! Stay cool, and keep on rain dancing! We still have over a month left in our monsoon, so don't give up yet.