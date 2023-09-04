Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Anticipating Unprecedented Heat Records Going Forward

today at 4:52 AM
Published 5:39 AM

Happy Labor Day to everyone. We've just tied the all-time record for annual triples, matching the scorching year of 1994. With 62 triple-digit days this year and possible 6 more to come, we're on track for potentially the hottest year ever in the Borderland.

Expect new daily high temperature records this week, as we're heading for highs in the upper 90s and low 100s, despite the seasonally expected low 90s.

Additionally, a west coast trough will bring a breezy afternoon today, pushing moisture east and keeping most of the Borderland dry. However, Hudspeth and Otero counties might experience some afternoon storms.

The hottest days of the week will be Wednesday through Friday, with hot and dry conditions, while the weekend may bring slight chances of mountain showers and storms with limited moisture returning.

