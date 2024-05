El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The Ministry Leaders Reset Conference will take place at the El Paso Community College Admin Building Boardroom on Saturday, May 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The fee is $75, including continental breakfast, working panel discussion, lunch, and three micro-training workshops. It is open primarily to ministry leaders and their volunteers, but anyone can attend.

