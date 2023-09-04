ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Your Labor Day looking hot and dry, could set new record

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Labor Day! We're looking at hot and dry weather conditions to round out your Labor Day weekend with potential to set a new record today.

As you enjoy the holiday be prepared for the heat if any of your plans take you outdoors. We are expecting temperature to reach the high 90's potentially breaking into the triple digits. If we do see another triple digit temp today we will set a new record reaching first place for the most triples in a year at 63.

We should see mostly dry conditions and potential for more triples in the coming week.

As always protect yourself from the heat drink water and find shade to take breaks in if you have outdoor plans.