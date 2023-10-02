ABC-7 First Alert: Thunderstorm potential east, windy west, cooler temps arrive this week

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for thunderstorm potential for the area east this afternoon and evening. There will be a chance for thunderstorms in eastern Hudspeth and Otero Counties; everyone else will remain dry. In addition to storms in our eastern counties, there will be a strong upper trough to the west that will increase south-southwest wind areas to the northwest. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected in the Gila, and blowing dust is possible west of Deming along I-10. This afternoon, we will see temperatures run above average in the 90s, but we will see fall-like conditions by the end of the week.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

