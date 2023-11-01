StormTrack Weather: One more cool day before warming trend begins

We will have one more day of cool temperatures across the area this afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly warmer today but remain 10 to 15 degrees below average. Clear skies as you head out the door this morning, but high clouds will move in this afternoon.

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- I hope you enjoyed Halloween and had a great time with family while Trick-or-Treating.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.