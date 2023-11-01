Skip to Content
Weather

StormTrack Weather: One more cool day before warming trend begins

By
Updated
today at 5:56 AM
Published 4:43 AM

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- I hope you enjoyed Halloween and had a great time with family while Trick-or-Treating.

We will have one more day of cool temperatures across the area this afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly warmer today but remain 10 to 15 degrees below average. Clear skies as you head out the door this morning, but high clouds will move in this afternoon.

Download the KVIA Weather and Traffic app https://kvia.com/about-us/download-our-apps/

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content