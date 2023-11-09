Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Rain showers, cloudy skies, and much colder air moves in

By
today at 7:24 AM
Published 5:05 AM

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect for big changes today and tomorrow. A cold front will arrive Thursday morning, ending the record-breaking temperature streak. Afternoon highs on Thursday will drop 20 to 25 degrees from the 80+ degree temperatures we've seen all week.

The change to the weather forecast is expected due to moisture moving towards our region. Rain showers will be isolated west; the best chance will be east. The mountains will see a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures will cool down from the last few days. Afternoon highs will be 5 to 10 degrees below average.

Stay with the StormTrack Weather team. Download the KVIA Weather and Traffic App: https://kvia.com/about-us/download-our-apps/

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content