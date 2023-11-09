ABC-7 First Alert: Rain showers, cloudy skies, and much colder air moves in

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect for big changes today and tomorrow. A cold front will arrive Thursday morning, ending the record-breaking temperature streak. Afternoon highs on Thursday will drop 20 to 25 degrees from the 80+ degree temperatures we've seen all week.

The change to the weather forecast is expected due to moisture moving towards our region. Rain showers will be isolated west; the best chance will be east. The mountains will see a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures will cool down from the last few days. Afternoon highs will be 5 to 10 degrees below average.

