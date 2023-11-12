Mild Weather Patterns Ahead: Mix of Sun and Clouds

Greetings on this Sunday! Anticipate a pleasant day ahead as we experience a mix of sunshine and clouds with today's high reaching 67.

A weak disturbance from the west is on the horizon, bringing mostly dry conditions.

The likelihood of isolated light showers exists in small portions of West Texas.

As temperatures warm slightly, the work week is set to commence with cool fall temperatures, gradually giving way to warming and drying throughout the week due to the influence of high pressure.

Keep an eye on the late week and weekend, as a Pacific storm system may bring some precipitation, though the current outlook suggests relatively low chances.