StormTrack Weather: Cool and windy Monday

today at 6:44 AM
Published 5:14 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-Good Morning! It's a windy start to the morning with gusts near 40 mph in east and northeast El Paso, those of you on the west side also woke up to breezy winds.

There will be a chance for rain and snow showers in the mountains. The winds will be generally from the north-northeast between 10 and 20 mph, and the skies will be partly cloudy.

The high temperatures in the afternoon will be below average for this time of the year sitting in the low 60s.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

