ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another chilly evening, rain chances and cooler temps on the way

November 24, 2023 11:01 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— The rest of your Black Friday will continue to be chilly with slim rain and snow chances for the area mountains. Cooler air is on its way to the Borderland.

We will see cloudy skies for the evening as a storm system pushes through bringing with it some rain chances and snow potential for the area mountains.

Breezy and windy conditions can be expected into your Saturday.

Overnight lows are looking like they will be in the 40’s.

Temperatures will try to warm back up for your Saturday but the arrival of a back door cold front on Sunday will bring temperatures to below normal for the start of your coming work week.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

