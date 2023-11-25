ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool Saturday evening, another cool down on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Your Saturday evening will be another chilly and breezy one. Another cold front will creep through overnight arriving for your Sunday morning.

A pacific cold front will continue to push through the area this afternoon and late evening bringing with it breezy conditions and another chance for snow in the Sacramento mountains.

Today we’re expected to see a high in the mid 60s with overnight low reaching the mid 30s and nearing freezing potential.

Later tonight and early tomorrow morning a back door cold front will move into the region, but only bring with it minor impacts. We will see breezy conditions as a result and another cool down for your Sunday.

Sunday our high temperature is expected to be in the 50s.

High clouds will stick around for the start of your work week helping to keep temperatures on the cooler side for your Monday.