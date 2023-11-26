ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Chilly but calm days ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A calm couple of days can be expected ahead accompanying chillier temperatures.

A weak cold front passed through the area early Sunday morning dropping temperatures to below average.

For now breezier to windy conditions can be expected through tonight in the higher elevations.

We will continue to see clouds build throughout the area tonight. Those clouds will continue building through tomorrow blanketing the area. The added cloud coverage will keep temperatures from warming up.

Temperatures over the next couple of days will range between below normal to normal.

Temperatures will stay cool for your Monday. They will be similar to what is felt Sunday. With a high expected to reach the mid 50s.

Come Tuesday and Wednesday a gradual warming trend will begin, but then another cold front arrives on Thursday. The front re-introduces breezy conditions and cooler temperatures to our forecast.