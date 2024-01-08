ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm exits, wind chills, windy day ahead

The ABC-7 First Alert continues on Monday for gusty winds and dangerous wind chills. A winter storm moved across the area Sunday, bringing blowing dust and strong gusty winds. The winter storm brought light flurries to parts of town, but the snow accumulations were most prevalent around the area's mountains, where 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulated in Ruidoso, the Gila wilderness, and areas west of Deming.

We aren't done with the active weather just yet, today will remain windy across much of the area, with gusts over 40 mph, near 50 mph along east slopes. There could be a few local areas of blowing dust, especially across Hudspeth County. Afternoon highs will reach the low 40s but feels like temperatures will be in the 30s. Bundle up!

The next storm system will move in on Thursday bringing rain showers and windy conditions.

