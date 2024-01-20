ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry Saturday; first of many storm systems arrives Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for your Sunday as multiple storm systems are set to arrive in the Borderland.

We continue to see high clouds for your Saturday ahead of the first expected storm arrival Sunday. The low for your Saturday evening will be in the 40s.

A period of cloudy and wet weather begins tomorrow expected to last through at least Wednesday as two back to back storms push their way through the region.

Each storm will bring a chance for rain in the lower elevations and a chance for snow in the area mountains.

Rain chances are 30% for your Sunday, 40% for your Monday, 60% for your Tuesday, and 40% for your Wednesday.

Possible scattered showers begin in the West during morning time, they will spread East by evening.

The second storm system moves in Monday night. It is expected to bring more moisture than Sunday's.