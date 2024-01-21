ABC-7 First Alert: First storm system arrives, second arrives Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for our rain chances as two back to back storm systems push their way into the Borderland.

Light scattered rain fell early Sunday morning. Sunday evening we will continue to see cloudy skies in between breaks from scattered showers. We have a 40% chance for rain tonight. If you haven't see rain so far your chances aren't over yet.

A second storm system will push into the region Monday night, increasing the chance for rain and wide spread scattered showers.

Monday's storm is looking to produce more moisture than the first carrying over into Tuesday.

Early rain accumulation estimates are suggesting El Paso could see .1 inches up to .25 inches out of these two storm systems combined.