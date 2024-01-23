Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Rain showers move through the area, thunderstorms possible

today at 6:55 AM
The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect for scattered rain showers on Tuesday. Cloudy skies and rain showers will be the main story for today; mountain snow showers will also be possible.

High temperatures will run a few degrees cooler in the 50s, with a 70 percent chance for showers in the El Paso and Las Cruces area. We can't rule out the chance of seeing a pop-up thunderstorm; rain chances will continue on Wednesday.

Thursday will be drier and warmer, with rain chances and windy conditions returning on Friday.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

