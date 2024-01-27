ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quiet weekend; warming trend continues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is looking to remains quiet for your Saturday evening into your Sunday morning. A warming trend continues till mid work week.

Quiet conditions will continue today through at least the middle of the coming week with winds expected to stay generally light.

Temperatures stayed below normal for your Saturday but they are expected to gradually warm to above normal temperatures for your Sunday to round out the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer through at least Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s but there is potential El Paso will reach 70 degrees by then.