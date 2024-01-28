Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quiet weather and warming trend continues

E Flores
By
today at 4:10 PM
Published 4:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Sunday evening will continue to be calm and quiet as a warming trend continues.

We kicked off Sunday with mild temperatures and light winds. Mostly sunny skies were seen with breaks in between light cloud coverage.

Quiet and dry weather is expected to continue into your Monday with a warming trend expected to continue through the mid to late work week.

High temperatures will continue to increase each day reaching the upper 60s and potentially 70 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

The next storm system should move in from the Pacific sometime between Thursday night to Saturday. This system will slow down the warming trend.

