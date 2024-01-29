ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm and warm for now; next storm system approaches Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You can enjoy a few more calm weather days ahead as we trend warmer. The calmer conditions won't last for long as a Pacific storm system is set to arrive Friday increasing rain chances and dropping temperatures.

We can add another beautiful Borderland weather day to the list for now. We had a calm quiet day as our warming trend continued. We saw temperatures reach close to 70°. There is still a chance we could see the 70s this week as the warming trend is NOT over yet. We will continue to see temperatures climb a degree or two each day until Thursday.

Tonight we will see an overnight low in the mid 40s with mostly clear skies.

We are already tracking your next storm system which is set to arrive Friday dropping temperatures and increasing rain chances.