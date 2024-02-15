ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm & dry for now, cold front approaches in time for weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - We're looking at another calm evening to round out our Thursday. A backdoor cold front approaches the region bringing moisture and dropping temps for the weekend.

After a pleasant Thursday with a high near 70 we can expect a mostly clear night with a low in the 40s.

A backdoor cold front arrives Friday evening bringing with it some moisture and dropping temperatures.

Temperatures quickly warm up returning to the 70s be midweek.