ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm-up begins

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After the impacts of a cold front were felt in the Borderland early this morning, we will begin to see temperatures warm up day by day into the coming week.

Winds will continue to die down for the remainder of your Saturday with gusts reaching about 25 MPH. An overnight low is expected to reach the mid 30s.

Waking up Sunday we will still feel cold but the warm up begins to kick off in time for the start of your work week.

Temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday could run 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages with our highest temperature potentially hitting 80 degrees by Wednesday.