ABC-7 First Alert: Calm for Tuesday; Winds pick up Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for stronger winds heading to the Borderland.

Weather will remain comfortable for your Tuesday with a high expected in the upper 70's an overnight low is expected in the mid 40s. We could potentially see our high for today reach the 80s.

On Wednesday a Pacific storm will sweep through bringing strong wind gusts with potential to reach 45-55 MPH. Winds are expected to be strongest between 12-5 PM. With the wind we could see patchy blowing dust with visibility reduced to 2 miles and in some spots 1/2 a mile.

This wind event will be short lived with winds dropping to a breeze Wednesday evening.