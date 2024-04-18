ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and calm, first 90 degree temp of the year expected

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday weather will be similar to Wednesday although a little warmer. Conditions will be calm, quiet, dry, and warm.

Today we continue our calm weather period. It will be comfortable for those of you who don't mind the heat. Overall we are looking to hit the 90s in El Paso today and Las Cruces looking to reach the high 80s.

Reaching 90 in El Paso will be our first 90 degree temp of the year. According to the current climate period data the average date for the first 90 degree temp is April 22, with that we are just a few days ahead of the average expected time.

Reaching 90 today also puts us near two weeks ahead of last year 90 degree temp which wasn't reached until April 30th, last year was the hottest year on record.