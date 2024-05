EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday we will see calmer conditions as Thursday's storm system exits the area. Conditions will continue to dry up and temperatures will continue to warm up.

Temperatures took a slight dip Thursday as a result of the storm system but for your Friday temps are expected to reach the upper 80s to the low 90s across the region.

Rain chance are no longer in our forecast as we look to continue drying up into the weekend.