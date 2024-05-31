Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot and breezy Friday

By
Updated
today at 6:45 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We round out the work week with another hot day! Light breezes will still be present.

Today we will see light breezes at most with wind gusts peaking at 25 MPH.

No surprise temperatures are sticking hot as we round out the month of May. We are seeing temperatures still trending above average with highs expected in the upper 90s throughout the region. Into the next 7-days there are multiple chances that we reach triple digit temperatures.

If you any plans to attend any graduation ceremonies or celebrations hang on to that water. Stay hydrated and try to keep cool.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content