ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot and breezy Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We round out the work week with another hot day! Light breezes will still be present.

Today we will see light breezes at most with wind gusts peaking at 25 MPH.

No surprise temperatures are sticking hot as we round out the month of May. We are seeing temperatures still trending above average with highs expected in the upper 90s throughout the region. Into the next 7-days there are multiple chances that we reach triple digit temperatures.

If you any plans to attend any graduation ceremonies or celebrations hang on to that water. Stay hydrated and try to keep cool.