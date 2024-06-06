Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot Thursday

Published 5:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Temperatures are expected to reach dangerous levels today, potentially the hottest so far this year.

Throughout the region we will see highs in the low 100s. El Paso's projected high is 107 and Las Cruces is looking to reach 104. If reached these will be the hottest we've experienced so far for 2024.

Temperatures are still looking hot into your weekend. We also add some rain chances into our forecast. Rain chances looking strongest Friday and Saturday.

Stay cool! Stay hydrated!

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

