Biden Administration’s Dept. of Labor proposes new worker heat protection rules

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - New proposed rules released Tuesday by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) under the Department of Labor would require employers to come up with a work site heat injury and illness prevention plan for employees working in high-heat conditions. According to the draft rules set to be published in the Federal Register for public comment and review, various steps will have to be implemented for worksites at or above a 90°F heat index outdoors, or 80°F indoors, including:

Making at least 1 quart of "suitably cool" drinking water available per employee per hour, shaded or air-conditioned break areas, and minimum 15-minute paid rest break at least every two hours.

New employees would also have required one week "acclimatization protocols" limiting exposure to the heat once starting or returning to a job after more than two weeks off.

A Texas law enacted in 2023 had removed a number of municipal ordinances in the state providing for mandatory water breaks. HB2127 was officially titled the "Texas Regulatory Consistency Act" but was also called the "Death Star Law" for it's expected potential impact on a swath of local ordinances, including in El Paso for equal pay and anti-discrimination policies.