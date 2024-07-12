Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm Friday, drying up for the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Friday is looking calm as we continue to dry up in time for your weekend plans!

Today we will see similar weather patterns to what was experienced Thursday. Rain chances are staying down, winds are looking to stay on the breezy side.

Temperatures are looking to range in the mid 90s to potentially 100. El Paso is expected to reach 99 Las Cruces is expected to reach 96.

Rain chances elevate again in the coming week.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

