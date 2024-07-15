Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm, dry, warm, Monday

today at 6:51 AM
5:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off the work week we are looking at a calm day. Monday is looking to stay calm with mostly dry conditions and warm to hot temperatures throughout the region.

Temperatures are looking to range between 95-102 throughout the region. El Paso is expected to reach 100, Las Cruces is expected to reach 99.

Today we will see calm conditions as we look to stay dry with light breezes. Expect mostly clear mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances climb midweek.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

