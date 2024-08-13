Skip to Content
Above average temps and rain chances today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This afternoon through the evening, expect potential scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms due to above-average moisture and favorable weather conditions.

High pressure aloft is shifting east, allowing monsoon moisture to return to the Borderland.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the South Fork and Salt fire burn scars, as storms are likely to train over these areas.

Post-storm, expect movements from the southwest to northeast at 12 to 15 mph.

Rain chances will persist into Wednesday, with warmer and drier conditions anticipated as high pressure builds later in the week.

