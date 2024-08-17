Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: El Paso and Las Cruces bracing for triple-digit temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This week, we're experiencing unusually warm conditions with temperatures soaring to triple digits each afternoon.

As the strong high-pressure system lingers over eastern New Mexico, El Paso and Las Cruces will face dangerously hot temperatures, reaching 104°F in El Paso and 102°F in Las Cruces.

With limited rain chances confined to far western New Mexico and the mountain forests, most of the region will remain dry.

Stay safe.

