ABC-7 First Alert: Above average heat, leaning dry

today at 6:10 AM
Published 5:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off the work week we are looking at above average temperatures yet again along with drier conditions.

Today temperatures are looking to reach the upper 90s to the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 102. A daily heat record was set in 1994 of 103. El Paso could potentially meet that record or surpass it Las Cruces is expected to reach 100.

We are also leaning dry today with most of the rain potential limited to western New Mexico.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

