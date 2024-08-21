Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Sticking hot and sticking mostly dry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Expect weather patterns today to feel similar to what we've been experiencing the past few days. Staying hot and sticking mostly dry.

Temperatures are still trending above normal. Highs are sticking unseasonably warm as we see temps 8-10 degrees above average throughout the region. El Paso is anticipated to reach 103, Las Cruces 101. Once again El Paso has the potential to tie or break a standing daily heat record. That record temps is 104 it was set in 2007.

Storm chances are still limited to western portions of New Mexico with Las Cruces looking at slight potential for a pop-up shower.

Sarah Coria

