EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Prepare for a scorching day as temperatures soar to around 101°F in El Paso and 100°F in Las Cruces.

An upper high moving from north Texas will bring persistent Monsoon moisture to the Borderland, resulting in scattered thunderstorms west of the Rio Grande Valley and isolated storms to the east.

While the heat continues today, expect a gradual cooling trend through Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay hydrated and cool!