ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Slightly warmer Wednesday, drier conditions

today at 6:03 AM
Published 5:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday will stay comfortable, although we will see temperatures warm slightly.

We are seeing warmer temperatures through the region as we look to reach the upper 80s. El Paso and Las Cruces are expected to reach 87. Temps will warm for one more day looking to reach closer to average. Thursday stronger winds are expected to arrive and a backdoor cold front will limit the warming trend for the weekend.

Today we will see mostly sunny skies and calm conditions.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

