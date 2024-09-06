ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cooler today, light winds and scattered shower potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday will be a little cooler than yesterday as we look to return to the upper 80s. We're also hanging on to light winds and potential for scattered showers throughout the region.

El Paso is looking to reach 88 today, Las Cruces 87.

We do have scattered shower potential at 10-20% with rain chances looking to decrease after sunset. We will see some strong breezes throughout the day with breezes kicking up to a light wind for tonight.