ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great day, expected average temps, calm, and dry conditions

today at 6:07 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off your work week looking at a great weather day! Temperatures are near average, conditions are calm and dry.

Throughout the region we are looking at temperatures in the upper 80s. El Paso is looking to reach 89, Las Cruces 88. This puts temperatures on track where they should be for this time of year.

We will experience another warming trend this week. In the coming days we will see temps climb anywhere from 3-6 degrees above average.

We are looking to see calm and dry conditions today.

A great day to enjoy the outdoors!

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

