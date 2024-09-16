ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Scattered shower potential Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off the work week we will look at above average temperatures and scattered shower potential.

We are looking at about a 20% chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms will start out west in the afternoon and push in eastward by evening. Rain chances do linger for your Tuesday but potential looks best for your Monday.

Temperatures will still linger above average today. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 94, Las Cruces 92.