ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Still hot, slight rain chances

EL PASO. Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday we will still see some lingering moisture and lingering heat.

Today there is potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area mountains. Rain chances for El Paso and Las Cruces are less likely but we are hanging on to about a 10% for rain. Conditions will dry up for your Wednesday and your Thursday.

Temperatures remain above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 94, Las Cruces 92.

Sarah Coria

