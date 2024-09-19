Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm, dry, record-heat potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday weather still looks to remain calm. Temps will once again be above average looking to potentially break a standing heat record.

Highs will be in the mid 90s throughout the region. A standing daily heat record for El Paso today stands at 97, we could either meet that record or surpass it, El Paso is expecting to reach 97. Las Cruces is looking to reach 94.

We look to remain dry today with light rain chances entering our forecast on Friday.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

