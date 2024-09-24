Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer today, above average temps return

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off your Tuesday we will see temperatures above average as we enter a warm dry weather period.

Throughout the region temps will run 3-5 degrees above the region. El Paso is looking to reach 93, Las Cruces is looking to reach 90.

Temperatures will stay above average at least into the weekend. By the weekend temps could run near record breaking potential.

Otherwise weather conditions are looking calm today with mild breezes and dry conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content