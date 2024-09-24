ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer today, above average temps return

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off your Tuesday we will see temperatures above average as we enter a warm dry weather period.

Throughout the region temps will run 3-5 degrees above the region. El Paso is looking to reach 93, Las Cruces is looking to reach 90.

Temperatures will stay above average at least into the weekend. By the weekend temps could run near record breaking potential.

Otherwise weather conditions are looking calm today with mild breezes and dry conditions.