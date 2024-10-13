Record temperatures expected to continue in the Borderland before a gradual cool down

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland will stay warm and dry through midweek, with temperatures expected to set new records again today.

Sunny skies and light winds will dominate, but changes are on the horizon.

A Pacific low-pressure system is gradually moving east, which will lead to cooler temperatures by the weekend.

By midweek, moisture will start creeping in, bringing increased cloud cover, breezier afternoons, and slightly cooler temperatures.

A backdoor front may push in on Wednesday, bringing the chance of gusty winds and potential showers.

The cooling trend will continue through the rest of the week, bringing temperatures closer to normal by the weekend.