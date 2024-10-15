ABC-7 First Alert – Cold front overnight kicks up the winds and brings in cooler air

The front is expected to move through the Borderland late tonight and early tomorrow morning. The winds will kick up from the NE/E around 40 mph making it feel cooler with the wind chill - primarily on the west side of the mountains.

Another cold front arrives later in the day Friday with winds from the SW at 45-50 mph. Temps will climb to the low and mid-80s out ahead of the front. Behind the front, temps will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday.