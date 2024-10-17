ABC-7 First Alert: Some storms tonight; gusty winds tomorrow

Storms will move from the SW to the NE tonight. Some areas could see some locally heavy rain and gusty winds. The storms should end later tonight as they move off to the east.

Winds kick up tomorrow with SW gusts around 35-40 mph. Depending on how much rain the area gets tonight, some blowing dust and sand could develop later in the day. The winds will hang around Friday night for the football games making it feel a bit cooler so dress in layers.