ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Nice weather for Halloween – some chance Friday and late weekend.

Nice weather for Thursday with highs at 74 and generally light winds. Expect a good amount of sunshine.

Late in the day Friday, there will be a few storms, primarily just east of El Paso. Enough moisture may be present and we could see an isolated storm later in the day.

Sunday a cold front arrives and brings some gusty SW/W winds. The winds could hit around 40 mph with colder air in place for the new work and school week.