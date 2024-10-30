Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Nice weather for Halloween – some chance Friday and late weekend.

today at 3:27 PM
Nice weather for Thursday with highs at 74 and generally light winds. Expect a good amount of sunshine.

Late in the day Friday, there will be a few storms, primarily just east of El Paso. Enough moisture may be present and we could see an isolated storm later in the day.

Sunday a cold front arrives and brings some gusty SW/W winds. The winds could hit around 40 mph with colder air in place for the new work and school week.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

