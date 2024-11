EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are looking cool and calm for your Election day but an ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for your Thursday for cooler temps, stronger winds, wind chill, and rain chances.

For now we are still hanging below average expecting to see highs throughout the region in the mid to low 60s. El Paso 66. Las Cruces 62.

Winds will also be lighter today. Still pack your jacket bundle up for the morning!