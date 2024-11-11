Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm Veteran’s Day!

KVIA
today at 6:05 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Veteran's Day! Weather is looking warmer as we kick off the work week.

Temperatures today are expecting to be in the low to mid 70s throughout the region. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 73, Las Cruces 71. Temperature highs today will run just a tad above average.

Winds are looking to stay calm and rain chances look to stay dry for your Monday.

Temperatures look to get even warmer for you Tuesday with the addition of breezy afternoon winds.

To the Veterans in our community thank you for your service!

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

