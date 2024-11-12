Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and breezy Tuesday

Published 5:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Tuesday will be even warmer with the addition of some breezy to low end windy conditions.

Temperatures today will be above average ranging in the mid to upper 70s. El Paso is looking to reach 77, Las Cruces 74.

We are also looking at some breezy to low end windy conditions with breezy conditions picking up during afternoon hours with winds looking to peak at 30-35 MPH.

Today is expected to stay dry. Temps will be a little cooler tomorrow.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

